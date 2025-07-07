Maxo Kream – “Cracc At 15” (Prod. Tyler, The Creator)

Maxo Kream, the gifted Houston hip-hop storyteller, has a history of strong collaborations with Tyler, The Creator, including last year's collab "Cracc Era." They're back together today on the similarly titled "Cracc At 15." Over top of Tyler's pulsing, clattering beat, Maxo touts his lengthy resume when it comes to selling drugs. "Fake trappers turnin' scammer, using COVID as a cheat code/ Toting hammers, weighing grams out, way before I caught the RICO," he begins. Eventually he turns his playful drawl loose on references to Tha Carter 3 and Snapple to show just how long he's been in the game. Listen below.