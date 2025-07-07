Chat Pile Launch New Tape Label Dungeon Earth Recordings, Release Cool World Miscellanea

Out of all of last year's releases, Chat Pile's Cool World stands out as one whose urgency hasn't faded. Now the Oklahoma City rockers are back to announce a tape label that's "reserved for the deepest, dankest nugs from the Chat Pile archive," according to the crew. The first releases, Blood At Night I and Blood At Night II, are available now, and are "a collection of noise, ambient, improv tracks from the Cool World recording sessions."

The project is exclusively on Bandcamp and for "the most dedicated of Chat Rats out there!" Here’s what Chat Pile said about Blood At Night I and Blood At Night II:

Blood At Night I - This release contains the entire collection of manipulated tape loops recorded during the making of Cool World. Sections of most of these tracks were dissected and subtly woven into the final version of the record. All the original cassettes used on this collection were sourced from OKC thrift stores and cover a variety of oddball niches like hypnosis tapes, local band practices, hotel conference background music and the occasional religious self-help lecture. Blood At Night II - We recorded Cool World at Chat Pile H/Q from December 2023 to March 2024, and during that time we scheduled two specific improv recording sessions to help shake loose the grind that can occur when creating a record from scratch. The first session, represented here by the first three tracks in this collection, included Stin, Ron and Raygun blasting feedback and synth squeals at high volumes for a couple hours. The second session involved Stin, Luther, Ron, @_webhed and @ladyovsorrow and excerpts from this jam are represented in tracks 4 through 7. Both releases are available as a limited edition of 250 cassettes. 100 are available online thru bandcamp and the rest will be available at upcoming live shows. A handful are also currently available in OKC at [Beloved Bones].

It appears the physical versions are sold out on Bandcamp, but they're still available for digital purchase. Stream and considering buying below.