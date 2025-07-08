Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Indigo De Souza – “Be Like The Water”

11:09 AM EDT on July 8, 2025

Lea Garn

Precipice is shaping up to be a great addition to Indigo De Souza's already immaculate discography. The Asheville indie rocker has shared “Heartthrob” and “Crying Over Nothing,” and now she's back with the refreshing anthem "Be Like The Water."

“It’s about listening to your inner self and respecting your gut instinct," De Souza says of the song. "My favorite lyric in the song is ‘you can leave if you want to, and you don’t have to say why.’ Whether it’s leaving the room, leaving the conversation, or leaving a toxic relationship, you have the power to make a change and life is too precious to waste your spirit.”

Listen below.

Precipice is out 7/25 via Loma Vista.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

The Beaches – “I Ran (So Far Away)” (A Flock Of Seagulls Cover)

January 17, 2026
New Music

Joy Oladokun – “Nothing Comes Easy”

January 16, 2026
New Music

Hayley Williams Covers Her Grandfather Rusty’s Song On New Deluxe Edition

January 16, 2026
New Music

hemlocke springs – “w-w-w-w-w”

January 16, 2026
New Music

Young DC Hardcore Band Posición Unida Release Tough, Energizing New EP Nueva Realidad

January 16, 2026
New Music

How Much Art – “XO”

January 16, 2026