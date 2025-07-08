Indigo De Souza – “Be Like The Water”

Precipice is shaping up to be a great addition to Indigo De Souza's already immaculate discography. The Asheville indie rocker has shared “Heartthrob” and “Crying Over Nothing,” and now she's back with the refreshing anthem "Be Like The Water."

“It’s about listening to your inner self and respecting your gut instinct," De Souza says of the song. "My favorite lyric in the song is ‘you can leave if you want to, and you don’t have to say why.’ Whether it’s leaving the room, leaving the conversation, or leaving a toxic relationship, you have the power to make a change and life is too precious to waste your spirit.”

Precipice is out 7/25 via Loma Vista.