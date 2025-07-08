Skip to Content
Stream Nuvolascura’s First New Album In Five Years, How This All Ends

9:26 AM EDT on July 8, 2025

Almost exactly five years ago, the Los Angeles screamo band Novolascura released the jagged, expressionistic album As We Suffer From Memory And Imagination. With that record, Novolascura earned a rep as one of the fiercest, most intense bands on a national scene full of fierce and intense bands. They've been fully present since then, touring and appearing on the 2023 compilation Balladeers, Redefined, so it's a little surprising to learn that Nuvolascura went five years without another album. But the five years is up, and the new Novolascura album is here.

Today, Novolascura release their full-length How This All Ends, and on first listen it's at least as overwhelming as the last one. The band changes tempos and dynamics quickly and abruptly -- sometimes into seasick metallic grooves, sometimes into murky ambient noise, sometimes into rafter-shaking melody. Vocalist Erica Schultz has a tremendous, passionate scream. All their different parts combine to form a cathartic, disorienting whole. Most of the tracks are short and feverish, but the six-minute closer "polar destinies" is some kind of epic. If you want to break bricks over your head while crying -- we've all been there -- this is a fitting soundtrack. Listen below.

How This All Ends is out now on Zegema Beach/I.Corrupt.

