Nihilistic Easyrider – “Weekend Fever” & “Facedown”

Jacob Duarte was already the frontman of the sick Texas band Narrow Head, and now he's also got a new solo side project with the excellent name Nihilistic Easyrider. It pleases me to learn that Duarte's dog does the same sideye thing in photos that mine does. That dog stars in the video for the strummy, bummed-out new single "Weekend Fever," one of two new Nihilistic Easyrider songs out today.

The upcoming Nihilistic Easyrider debut album has the clever title Deluxe Edition, and it's coming out later this month. The LP has contributions from Momma's Allegra Weingarten and Ella Friedman, as well as Graham Hunt, who produced it. We've already posted the lead single "Getaway Plan," which kicks ass. Now, Duarte shows us a couple of new sides of the whole Nihilistic Easyrider thing. The aforementioned "Weekend Fever" is a fuzzy reverie about realizing that nobody wants to hang out with you. "Facedown" is a minute-long hookfest that flirts with both hardcore and power-pop in ways that remind me of prime Angel Du$t. Both songs rock.

Nate Kahn directed the "Weekend Fever" video, in which Duarte bums around the house with his dog and wears a Lil Flip shirt that I would very much like to own. Check out both songs below.

Deluxe Edition is out 7/25 on Run For Cover.