Pretty Bitter – “Bodies Under The Rose Garden”

In a few weeks, Washington, DC's Pretty Bitter will release their new LP Pleaser. Bassist Miri Tyler is a touring member of Ekko Astral, but Pretty Bitter is its own thing. The band recorded Pleaser with Into It. Over It.’s Evan Weiss and Strawberry Boy’s Simon Small as producers, and they've conjured a tricky, expansive sound that calls back to the early, adventurous days of emo while pointing in different directions. You can hear how far they go on their latest track.

After "Thrill Eater" and "Outer Heaven Dude Ranch," the brand-new "Bodies Under The Rose Garden is the third single from Pleaser. It starts out as a twinkly emo jam that feels lush even though it's driven by nothing but an off-kilter riff and a few keyboard chimes. It keeps building from there, and each new element is a surprise; I was simply not ready for the drum machines. It's a very cool song, and you can hear it below.

Pleaser is out 7/25 on Tiny Engines.