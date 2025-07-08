Open Mike Eagle – “my co-worker clark kent’s secret black box”

We're a few days away from the release of James Gunn's new Superman movie, which means that a whole new generation will now get a chance to contemplate the question of how the fuck nobody can figure out that Clark Kent and Superman are the same guy. He works at a newspaper! He's surrounded by journalists! None of them can figure out that these two identical non-masked figures are actually the same person, just because one of them wears glasses? That's the subject of the new Open Mike Eagle song, or at least it's the starting point.

Indie-rap hero Open Mike Eagle has been busy with his group Previous Industries for a little while, but his new solo LP Neighborhood Gods Unlimited comes out on the same day as that Superman movie. We've already heard lead single "contraband (the plug has bags of me)," and now OME follows it with his new one "my co-worker clark kent's secret black box." He starts out the song from the perspective of a Daily Planet worker who feels that Clark Kent is insulting his intelligence. The song then moves on to describe a co-worker who "makes some shit called art-rap" and touches on subjects like singing Pearl Jam's "Better Man" at karaoke and the unfortunate parenting styles depicted on Dragon Ball Z. Nobody does it like Open Mike Eagle. Listen below.

new single 'my co-worker Clark Kent's secret black box' is out now this is a song about open secrets and folks being mad at you beacuse they gave up on their dreams and you didn't. produced by @KNite13 tour starts this week. NGU is out fridayhttps://t.co/xWweek0107 pic.twitter.com/6fdUbwHijl — OME (@Mike_Eagle) July 8, 2025

Neighborhood Gods Unlimited is out 7/11 on Open Mike Eagle’s own Auto Reverse Records.