RJF – “The Solitude Of Victory”

Ross J. Farrar leads the always-morphing punk rock institution Ceremony and the very cool newer band Spice. He also writes poetry and releases his own music under his initials, RJF. Next month, Farrar will release Cleaning Out The Empty Administration Building, the new RJF LP where he takes things in a tingly and minimal post-punk direction. On the two songs that we've heard thus far, Farrar sounds like a completely different person than the stern barker he's been in his bands. We posted the lead Cleaning Out The Empty Administration Building single "Exile" already, and now Farrar shares it with a hushed, spacious, oddly pretty new track called "The Solitude Of Victory." Even the clangs are reassuring. Listen below.

Cleaning Out The Empty Administration Building is out 8/15 on Dais.