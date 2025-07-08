King Crimson Recording First New Album Since 2003

King Crimson haven't released a studio album since 2003's The Power To Believe. Since then, the English prog-rock legends have gone on tours, endured lineup changes, and shared a slew of live LPs. A few years ago there was a documentary about the band called In The Court Of The Crimson King; around the same time, the group's co-founder Ian McDonald passed away. King Crimson were considered over as of 2022, but now they're apparently working on the long-awaited followup to The Power To Believe.

In a new interview with Goldmine Magazine, vocalist/guitarist Jakko Jakszyk discussed joining King Crimson in 2013. "It was an amazing thing to have done, and in a way, part of it's still happening," he explained. "As we speak, we're doing a King Crimson studio album."

"When that will come out and what format or how — that's beyond my brief," he added. "But yeah, we've been doing it piecemeal, and then a couple of months ago, the management said, 'Can we?' So, yeah. I've been recording that with a view to it coming out in some format at some point. But who knows when?"

He confirmed that it'll include unreleased tracks they debuted on live albums and have the most recent King Crimson lineup. Along with himself, that lineup has Robert Fripp, Mel Collins, Tony Levin, Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison, and Jeremy Stacey. Bassist Levin joined King Crimson along with guitarist Adrian Belew in 1981, first appearing on their classic album Discipline. Alongside Steve Vai and Danny Carey, those two performed the band's '80s music on the Beat Tour.