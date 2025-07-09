Jay Som Announce New Album Belong Feat. Paramore’s Hayley Williams & Jimmy Eat World’s Jim Adkins

The last Jay Som LP was 2019's Anak Ko, which we named our Album Of The Week. Since then Melina Duterte has stayed busy releasing music with Palehound as Bachelor and collaborating with Troye Sivan, Living Hour, Fashion Club, and plenty more. Today the LA musician is finally announcing her third record Belong, which features Paramore's Hayley Williams and Jimmy Eat World's Jim Adkins.
"Float" with Adkins and "A Million Reasons Why" are out now. About the former, Duterte said, “This song is about desperately trying to hold on to past versions of yourself for self preservation. The fear of the unknown is so overwhelming that sometimes the best solution is to sit with it instead of fighting or running from it.”
Adkins added, “Melina is an absolute professional in all aspects of music creation. I am honored she had space in her vision for me to contribute. And it was a lot of fun to work on. Great song!"
Duterte wrote, composed, performed, produced, engineered, and mixed Belong with contributions from Soft Glas' Joao Gonzalez, Mk.gee collaborator Mal Hauser, Steph Marziano, and Kyle Pulley. She also announced tour dates; check them out below along with the Nina Ljeti-directed music video for "Float" and "A Million Reasons Why."
TRACKLIST:
01 "Cards On The Table"
02 "Float" (Feat. Jim Adkins)
03 "What You Need"
04 "Appointments"
05 "Drop A"
06 "Past Lives" (Feat. Hayley Williams)
07 "D.H."
08 "Casino Stars"
09 "Meander/Sprouting Wings"
10 "A Million Reasons Why"
11 "Want It All"
TOUR DATES:
07/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ FDR Park %#
07/26 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! #
07/27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater #
07/29 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre #
07/30 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater #
08/02 - Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum #
08/08 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater #
08/09 - Boise, ID @ Morrison Center #
08/10 - Carnation, WA @ Remlinger Farms #
08/12 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre # SOLD OUT
08/13 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre #
08/16 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre #
10/31-11/01 - Amsterdam, NE @ London Calling - Paradiso
11/03 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
11/06 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique, Rotonde
11/05 - Paris, France @ Pitchfork Paris - Le Trabendo
11/08 - London, UK @ Pitchfork London
11/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
12/02 - Austin, TX @ The Parish
12/03 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
12/05 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
12/08 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis
12/09 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
12/11 - New York, NY @ Warsaw
12/12 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
12/13 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
12/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
% w/ Hop Along
# w/ Lucy Dacus
Belong is out 10/10 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.