Pearl Jam’s Fired ’90s Drummer Addresses Whether He Could Rejoin The Band

Yesterday Matt Cameron, Pearl Jam's fifth and longest-serving drummer, announced he was leaving the band after 27 years. Fans have been speculating about who could replace him, suggesting axed Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese and original PJ drummer Dave Krusen, who performed some shows with them a couple of years ago when Cameron got COVID. One drummer it probably won’t be is Dave Abbruzzese.

"Due to the announcement of the mighty Matt Cameron choosing to step down from the throne he has had for the past 27 years, there has been much talk of my drumming, and the what if and would may never be, of late," Abbruzzese wrote on Facebook today, continuing:

I thought I would take the opportunity to share some recent and past works with all of you that have bombarded my Facebook & Instagram pages with literally 1000's of posts, messages and emails, hoping I would call Pearl Jam and attempt to reconcile with them. To be clear, I have nothing to reconcile with them about. My firing from the band and the subsequent trials and tribulations caused by the actions of the band's management and the band's old label that made things challenging for me weren't completely my doing. With the exceptions of some petty comments and actions that I never quite understood or expected, I have never placed blame and harbored resentments towards the members of the band. I have been blessed to have participated in some remarkable musical projects with remarkable people over the last 30 post Pearl Jam years. Although I never truly understood what was so important to destroy the musical chemistry we had back then, it is what it is, and I can't do anything about it. At least nothing that I can figure out. The years since 1995 have served me well towards growing as a person and a player. It seems the guys in the band matured and grew up as much as I did, but the fact that I haven't had any personal contact with any of them leads me to believe the water under the bridge runs too deep and too icy for there to be any reconnection or reconciliation. This is a shame and saddens me, greatly. I know I could and would have much to contribute if indeed the call came, but sadly, I don't see that happening.

Abbruzzese played with Pearl Jam on the albums Vs. and Vitalogy, on SNL and MTV Unplugged, and on tours from 1991 to 1994, before he got unceremoniously fired (There were the competing statements from the band and him at the time). We last posted about Abbruzzese when he complained about not being invited to Pearl Jam's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction.

In a 2001 Spin oral history, bassist Jeff Ament talked a little about about the band's split with him. “There were a lot of things, personality wise, where I didn't see eye to eye with [Dave]," he said. "He was more comfortable being a rock star than the rest of us. Partying, girls, cars.”

A decade later, in the book Pearl Jam 20, guitarist Mike McCready admitted, "I think Dave and Ed never really got along." Producer Brendan O’Brien suggested Abbruzzese's response to damaging of Eddie Vedder's '69 Les Paul was part of it.

"He says to me, 'I knocked this guitar over. I’ll pay to have it fixed,'" O'Brien said. "He’d knocked the headstock off. It was a complete and total accident. I remember saying, 'Maybe you should hang around and talk to Eddie about it.' But he’s like, 'I’ve gotta go.' Eddie came later, and I showed him the guitar. The look on his face was one of such contempt. I’ll never forget it."

In 1994, when Abbruzzese was fired, fans using the early Internet forum Usenet speculated that a post-Nirvana/pre-Foo Fighters Dave Grohl would replace him. This all feels very déjà vu. Maybe Abbruzzese can join Foo Fighters?

Here's the second half of Abbruzzese's post, in which he writes about what he's been up to since Pearl Jam: