Kevin Abstract & Dominic Fike Are Geezer: Hear “Doggy” (Feat. Truly Young & Love Spells)

A couple weeks ago onetime Brockhampton ringleader Kevin Abstract shared his new solo album Blush. It's loaded with collaborators, including Dominic Fike, who appears on its lead single "Geezer." But Blush isn't the only music Abstract's been releasing lately: Ahead of Blush's release, he shared a tape of demos via his Discord server. Now he and Fike are linking up again, and they're releasing music together under the moniker Geezer, just like the song. They're announcing the new endeavor with a single called "Doggy" today, which also features Blush guests Truly Young and Love Spells.

Per Genius, "Doggy" was produced by Damn AJ, Devin Workman, ​MacShooter, Jonnywood, and Fahem Efram. It has the same sort of summery, pop-rap feel as "Geezer," but it's about a fallout of sorts that apparently didn't go over well: "Fair game, darling/ We had potential but you can't help falling out." In the chorus, Love Spells lists off some qualities he dislikes about this person: Their favorite song, the shit they be on, and the name of their dog.

It's unclear if Abstract and Fike are planning on doing a full-length Geezer release, but a press release says to stay tuned to Abstract's blog for updates. Listen to "Doggy" below.