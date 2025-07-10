Grumpy Announces Piebald EP: Hear “Crush”

It's Grumpy time. Heaven Schmitt's idiosyncratic indie project caught our attention last year by releasing the wonderfully weird Bayonet debut Wolfed and collaborating with country superstar Zach Bryan, and now they're back to announce another EP called Piebald. The lead single "Crush" is a wholesome serenade.

"‘Crush' was written years ago, during a time when I kept finding myself at the edge of saying 'I love you,' but not quite," Schmitt explained. They continued:

It was about all the crushes I’d ever had, but more specifically, it was about one person. They had actually written me a song called “Crush” first, and this was my response. At the time, I was engaged and in an open relationship. That familiar rush of a new crush was there, but something about this one felt different, like it could turn my whole life upside down. And, in some ways, it did. Though we eventually settled into friendship, I look back on this as the beginning of the end, the realization that — shit, I'm gayer than I thought, and ultimately it led to the end of my marriage to our drummer (and beloved friend) Austin Arnold. "Crush" was the first song I wrote about them. It’s about the thrill of obsession, of possibility. "Flower," which came out last year on our EP Wolfed, was about the other side of that story: the peace that comes with letting go, and allowing something once-romantic to transform into deep friendship.

Also, can we talk about that album cover? Album Cover Of The Year, at least in my opinion. Check out the "Crush" video, directed by Schmitt and Anya Good, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Bird Parts" (Feat. Harmony)

02 "Crush"

03 "Deeptalker"

04 "Proud Of You"

05 "Knot"

06 "Rice"

TOUR DATES:

07/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg w/ Petey

07/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere rooftop w/ Gift

08/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right w/ Omni

09/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teregram Ballroom w/ Slater

09/20 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA w/ Slater

09/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar w/ Slater

09/23 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad w/ Slater

09/25 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street w/ Slater

09/27 - Dallas, TX Tulips @ FTW w Slater

09/28 - Houston, TX @ Wonky Power w/ Slater

09/29 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa w/ Slater

10/01 - Birmingham, AL @ Trimtab Brewing w/ Slater

10/02 - Nashville, TN @ drkmttr w/ Slater

10/03 - Hattiesburg, MS @ Fat Cat w/ Slater

Piebald is out 9/26 via Bayonet. Pre-order it here.