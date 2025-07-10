Skip to Content
Been Stellar – “Adored”

8:56 AM EDT on July 10, 2025

New Been Stellar is always a good thing. Their debut album, last year's Scream From New York, NY, gave us no choice but to name them a Band To Watch. The group returned last month with "Breakaway," and now they're sharing the emotive rocker "Adored."

“The distance between experience and song feels pretty slim on this one, which makes me a bit uncomfortable, but ultimately very proud,” vocalist Sam Slocum explains. “I remember when we recorded it I really didn’t want to listen back because of how personal it felt, but now I see this song as a real artistic benchmark for us.”

Listen below.

Read More:

