WOOM – “Slow You”

9:20 AM EDT on July 10, 2025

There's a new band called WOOM, and it seems to have nothing to do with the other WOOM, a Fertile Crescent side project who got a Stereogum post in 2010. I guess "WOOM" is too good of a name to sit vacant for more than 15 years. The latest musicians to call themselves WOOM come from London, and they specialize in hypnotic stacked harmonies. They released their debut EP Into The Rest in 2021, and it had originals alongside reinterpretations of tracks from people like Frank Ocean, Angel Olsen, and Outkast. Now, they've got an all-original EP on the way.

WOOM's new EP To Slow You is coming out next month, and it follows performances at big festivals like Glastonbury, as well as gigs with artists like Caroline Polachek and Grouper. Lead single and quasi-title track "Slow You" is a gleaming, ghostly indie rock song. The four WOOM members put their voices together in ways that evoke a tingly, unearthly sense of stillness. It's the kind of thing that might play in your head if you woke up in a world where everybody else was frozen. Director Billy Howard Price's "Slow You" video goes for office-based surrealism; check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Be Brave"
02 "Circe"
03 "Welts"
04 "Slow You"
05 "The Dance"

The To Slow You EP is out 8/28 on House Anxiety.

