Cash Cobain – “Feeeeeeeeel”

New York rapper and producer Cash Cobain made his name as the main creative force behind the sexy drill subgenre, but he's on some other shit this year. In the past few months, Cobain has released a couple of singles, "Trippin On A Yacht," with Rob49 and Bay Swag, and "Sick N Tired," with OnlyHeaven, that push his sound in woozier, more psychedelic new directions. At this point, Cash Cobain reminds me of Teddy Riley, another New York producer who developed an entire trend-setting sound when he was young and then had to keep things moving while the rest of the world caught up.

Right now, Cash Cobain is getting ready to head out on his Party With Slizzy tour, and he's got a new single with at least some indirect connection to Teddy Riley himself. The new song "Feeeeeeeeel" -- that's right, nine E's -- is built on a sample of "Surrender," a 1995 track from the short-lived R&B girl group Kut Klose. Kut Klose were proteges of Keith Sweat, and Riley and Sweat worked together on the 1987 album Make It Last Forever, the foundational text of new jack swing. I love when history just lines up like that.

"Feeeeeeeeel" doesn't sound anything like Kut Klose or new jack swing. Instead, LA producer Jaasu stretches one word from "Surrender" into a mantra, and he builds a squawking drum track reminiscent of Brazilian baile funk around it. Cash Cobain uses that freaked-out instrumental to coo his horny sweet nothings. It's a cool track, and Cobain performs it in a new COLORS video. Check it out below, along with Cobain's upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

9/07 - New York, NY @ Pier 17

9/09 - Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre

9/10 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

9/11 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

9/12 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

9/14 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

9/15 - Dallas, TX @ The Echo

9/17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Walter Studios

9/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

9/19 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

9/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ Area 15

9/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

9/24 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

9/25 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

9/28 - Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

9/30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/01 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

10/02 - Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall

10/04 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

10/05 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/07 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

10/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/09 - New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place