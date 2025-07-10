Haerts Announce New Album Laguna Road: Hear “Woman On The Line” (Feat. Jenn Wasner)

It's been a while since we've heard from Haerts, the long-running indie-pop duo of Nini Fabi and Benny Gebert; the name alone is enough to trigger a Proustian memory-fog of Hype Machine links. The last Haerts album was 2021's Dream Nation, and Grizzly Bear's Ed Droste appeared on lead single "For The Sky." This fall. Haerts will return with a new LP called Laguna Road, and the lead single features fellow indie veteran Jenn Wasner, of Wye Oak and Flock Of Dimes.

Haerts wrote and recorded Laguna Road at home together, in a house that they have since left so that they could move back to New York. In a press release, Benny Gebert says that they wanted the new LP to be "raw and vulnerable." The songs are less synthy, and they move slower. You can hear that in lead single "Woman On The Line," a soft and emotive piano ballad. Nini Fabi and Jenn Wasner hit some very nice harmonies, and it builds to a cool synths-and-strings crescendo. Check it out below.

Laguna Road is out 10/3.