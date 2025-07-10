Purity Ring Announce New Self-Titled Album: Hear “Place Of My Own”

Last month Purity Ring shared "Many Lives" and "Part II," their first new songs since 2022’s graves EP. Today the electro-pop duo are back with another new sing called "Place Of My Own," along with the news of their upcoming self-titled album, arriving in September.

A press release describes Purity Ring as "a concept album that serves as the soundtrack to an imagined RPG," inspired by video games like Nier Automata and Final Fantasy X. Band members Corin Roddick and Megan James serve as the protagonists, who are "on a journey to build a kinder world amid the ruins of a broken one." Of the skittering, four-on-the-floor house jam "Place Of My Own," Purity Ring add:

This is one of those songs that came into being with ease and immediacy. We were in a hazy forest in the mountains, and the beat felt just like the cloud we were in. It was succinct and ready for the type of lyrics that imbued places we dream of, places we wish we could exist in, places we see everyday but are just out of reach. In the end, this song is meant as a sort of spell in the way that maybe we can reach these places if we watch our steps carefully, if we take the time to build them for ourselves.

Listen to "Place Of My Own" and see the full album tracklist below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=8Y-PNCi28xo

TRACKLIST:

01 "Relict"

02 "Many Lives"

03 "Part II"

04 "Place of My Own"

05 "Red the Sunrise"

06 "Memory Ruins"

07 "Mistral"

08 "The Long Night"

09 "Imanocean"

10 "Between You and Shadows"

11 "MJ Odyssey"

12 "Broken Well"

13 "Glacier ::In Memory of RS::"

Purity Ring is out 9/26 via Purity Ring's own imprint the fellowship.