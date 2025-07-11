Hear Mick Jagger On Burna Boy’s New Song “Empty Chairs”

Compared to most octogenarians, Mick Jagger seems to have a pretty good grasp of contemporary popular music. (I'm sure having a girlfriend 40 years his junior helps.) A couple years ago, he praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for having a nice "post-punk vibe" that brought "a bit of life" to rock music. Now Jagger is branching out from rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones frontman provides guest vocals on "Empty Chairs," a song from Nigerian Afrobreats star Burna Boy's new album No Sign Of Weakness.

Before Burna Boy comes in with a reggae-tinged beat, Jagger belts over a guitar in the song's opening lines: "Am I the only one that's sitting in this hot seat?/ Am I the only one that's listening to this heart's beat?/ Your friends all lie, and your enemies cheat/ Watching the world drive by/ Watching the world flash by." There's a bit of guitar in the background, gently nodding to classic rock but certainly not rocking out too hard. Good for them, I guess! No Sign Of Weakness also has features from Shaboozey, Travis Scott, and Stromae, so Burna Boy's really covering all his bases here. Listen to "Empty Chairs" below.