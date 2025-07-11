Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Hear Mick Jagger On Burna Boy’s New Song “Empty Chairs”

10:23 AM EDT on July 11, 2025

Compared to most octogenarians, Mick Jagger seems to have a pretty good grasp of contemporary popular music. (I'm sure having a girlfriend 40 years his junior helps.) A couple years ago, he praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for having a nice "post-punk vibe" that brought "a bit of life" to rock music. Now Jagger is branching out from rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones frontman provides guest vocals on "Empty Chairs," a song from Nigerian Afrobreats star Burna Boy's new album No Sign Of Weakness.

Before Burna Boy comes in with a reggae-tinged beat, Jagger belts over a guitar in the song's opening lines: "Am I the only one that's sitting in this hot seat?/ Am I the only one that's listening to this heart's beat?/ Your friends all lie, and your enemies cheat/ Watching the world drive by/ Watching the world flash by." There's a bit of guitar in the background, gently nodding to classic rock but certainly not rocking out too hard. Good for them, I guess! No Sign Of Weakness also has features from Shaboozey, Travis Scott, and Stromae, so Burna Boy's really covering all his bases here. Listen to "Empty Chairs" below.

Loved teaming up with @burnaboy on “Empty Chairs” from his new album No Sign Of Weakness!https://t.co/WpOoyuclrh pic.twitter.com/hEz5BmyijM

— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) July 11, 2025

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Worm – “Witchmoon: The Infernal Masquerade” (Feat. Marty Friedman)

January 22, 2026
New Music

Denzel Curry Announces New Project The Scythe: Hear “Lit Effect” (Feat. Bktherula & Lazer Dim 700)

January 22, 2026
New Music

Setting Announce New Self-Titled Album: Hear “Heard A Bubble”

January 22, 2026
New Music

Savages Share Previously Unreleased Black Sabbath Cover & Original “Prayer” For Adore Life 10th Anniversary

January 22, 2026
New Music

Arctic Monkeys, Olivia Rodrigo, Cameron Winter, Pulp, & More Contribute New Songs To War Child’s HELP(2)

January 22, 2026
New Music

A$AP Rocky’s New Pharrell Collab Premieres In Louis Vuitton’s FW26 Show, New Tokischa Collab Out Now

January 22, 2026