SG Lewis – “Sugar” (Feat. Shygirl)

11:03 AM EDT on July 11, 2025

The UK producer SG Lewis has been making joyously playful club music for a long time. Last year, he and Tove Lo released the collaborative EP "Heat," and he teamed up with likeminded dance explorer Shygirl on "mr useless," the biggest underground hit on her first Club Shy EP. Later this year, Lewis will release a new solo album called Anemoia, named after the feeling of nostalgia for a thing that you never directly experienced in the first place. On the LP track "Sugar," Lewis and Shygirl are back together again.

"Sugar" is a euphoric, weightless dance track with very little of the thorniness that Shygirl sometimes brings to her music. SG Lewis has a rare gift for making big-tent dance music without sounding like he's pandering. The bleeps and bloops of "Sugar" are artful and well-structured, and they never get in the way of its big, sentimental melody. Below, listen to "Sugar" and "Back Of My Mind," the Anemoia lead single that Lewis shared last month.

Anemoia is out 9/5 on Forever Days/Positiva.

