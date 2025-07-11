Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Racing Mount Pleasant Announce Self-Titled Debut Album: Hear “Your New Place”

12:27 PM EDT on July 11, 2025

A couple months ago, Racing Mount Pleasant sent me on an emotional, transcendental trip with their single "Racing Mount Pleasant." Now, the seven-piece have returned with another new single "Your New Place," which I'm sure will send me on another spiral. The song also comes with the official announcement of their forthcoming self-titled album that's out August 15 via R&R.

"Your New Place" opens with an intimate melody between electric guitar and saxophone, the two tip-toeing around each other. "As I lie and I try to forget what it means to feel you/ Your the edge of all I know," is sung preciously before the track landslides into a full band effort. These guys are painters, building a vivid landscape of gravelly distortive guitar, jubilant brass, and a sunshower of backing vocals. And here, indeed, I am spiraling. Officially, Racing Mount Pleasant are three for three with the new album's singles.

Racing Mount Pleasant will also be touring with fellow awe-inspiring group Geese this fall. Listen to "Your New Place" and find the tracklist to Racing Mount Pleasant below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Your New Place"
02 "Tenspeed (Shallows)"
03 "Heavy Red"
04 "Emily"
05 "Seminary"
06 "You"
07 "You Pt. 2"
08 "Racing Mount Pleasant"
09 "Call It Easy"
10 "Outlast"
11 "34th Floor
12 "Seyburn"
13 "Your Old Place"

TOURDATES:
10/10 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
10/11 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House
10/13 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/15 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/17 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
10/18 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
10/20 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
10/24 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
10/26 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Racing Mount Pleasant is out 8/15 via R&R.

Gabrielle Mack

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Worm – “Witchmoon: The Infernal Masquerade” (Feat. Marty Friedman)

January 22, 2026
New Music

Denzel Curry Announces New Project The Scythe: Hear “Lit Effect” (Feat. Bktherula & Lazer Dim 700)

January 22, 2026
New Music

Setting Announce New Self-Titled Album: Hear “Heard A Bubble”

January 22, 2026
New Music

Savages Share Previously Unreleased Black Sabbath Cover & Original “Prayer” For Adore Life 10th Anniversary

January 22, 2026
New Music

Arctic Monkeys, Olivia Rodrigo, Cameron Winter, Pulp, & More Contribute New Songs To War Child’s HELP(2)

January 22, 2026
New Music

A$AP Rocky’s New Pharrell Collab Premieres In Louis Vuitton’s FW26 Show, New Tokischa Collab Out Now

January 22, 2026