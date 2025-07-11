Racing Mount Pleasant Announce Self-Titled Debut Album: Hear “Your New Place”

A couple months ago, Racing Mount Pleasant sent me on an emotional, transcendental trip with their single "Racing Mount Pleasant." Now, the seven-piece have returned with another new single "Your New Place," which I'm sure will send me on another spiral. The song also comes with the official announcement of their forthcoming self-titled album that's out August 15 via R&R.
"Your New Place" opens with an intimate melody between electric guitar and saxophone, the two tip-toeing around each other. "As I lie and I try to forget what it means to feel you/ Your the edge of all I know," is sung preciously before the track landslides into a full band effort. These guys are painters, building a vivid landscape of gravelly distortive guitar, jubilant brass, and a sunshower of backing vocals. And here, indeed, I am spiraling. Officially, Racing Mount Pleasant are three for three with the new album's singles.
Racing Mount Pleasant will also be touring with fellow awe-inspiring group Geese this fall. Listen to "Your New Place" and find the tracklist to Racing Mount Pleasant below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Your New Place"
02 "Tenspeed (Shallows)"
03 "Heavy Red"
04 "Emily"
05 "Seminary"
06 "You"
07 "You Pt. 2"
08 "Racing Mount Pleasant"
09 "Call It Easy"
10 "Outlast"
11 "34th Floor
12 "Seyburn"
13 "Your Old Place"
TOURDATES:
10/10 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
10/11 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House
10/13 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/15 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/17 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
10/18 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
10/20 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
10/24 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
10/26 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
Racing Mount Pleasant is out 8/15 via R&R.