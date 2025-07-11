Racing Mount Pleasant Announce Self-Titled Debut Album: Hear “Your New Place”

A couple months ago, Racing Mount Pleasant sent me on an emotional, transcendental trip with their single "Racing Mount Pleasant." Now, the seven-piece have returned with another new single "Your New Place," which I'm sure will send me on another spiral. The song also comes with the official announcement of their forthcoming self-titled album that's out August 15 via R&R.

"Your New Place" opens with an intimate melody between electric guitar and saxophone, the two tip-toeing around each other. "As I lie and I try to forget what it means to feel you/ Your the edge of all I know," is sung preciously before the track landslides into a full band effort. These guys are painters, building a vivid landscape of gravelly distortive guitar, jubilant brass, and a sunshower of backing vocals. And here, indeed, I am spiraling. Officially, Racing Mount Pleasant are three for three with the new album's singles.

Racing Mount Pleasant will also be touring with fellow awe-inspiring group Geese this fall. Listen to "Your New Place" and find the tracklist to Racing Mount Pleasant below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Your New Place"

02 "Tenspeed (Shallows)"

03 "Heavy Red"

04 "Emily"

05 "Seminary"

06 "You"

07 "You Pt. 2"

08 "Racing Mount Pleasant"

09 "Call It Easy"

10 "Outlast"

11 "34th Floor

12 "Seyburn"

13 "Your Old Place"

TOURDATES:

10/10 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

10/11 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House

10/13 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/15 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/17 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

10/18 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

10/20 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

10/24 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

10/26 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Racing Mount Pleasant is out 8/15 via R&R.