Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton – “A Song To Sing”

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton are true rarities. They're arena-level country stars who are beloved among critics. They operate fully within the Nashville system, but they're gruff and raspy and personality-forward enough that they never fit in with the rest of the pack. Today, the two of them have joined forces to release their first-ever duet. Naturally, they've made a disco song.

Admittedly, that's a little too simplistic to describe what's happening on Lambert and Stapleton's "A Song To Sing." The two stars' new single does have a soft disco pulse, but that melds in nicely with slinky arrangement and the two singers' enormous, intertwined vocals. There's a long tradition of country-disco fusion, and this fits squarely into the same zone as "Islands In The Stream," which the Bee Gees wrote and produced for Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton. It's more adult contemporary than anything, honestly.

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton co-wrote "A Song To Sing" with Jesse Frasure and Jenee Fleenor, and Frasure co-produced it with regular Stapleton collaborator Dave Cobb. Give it a listen below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=mzOQ_oWrzIU