Jeff Tweedy Announces New Triple-Album Twilight Override: Hear Four Tracks

Jeff Tweedy remains the busiest indie rocker around. Last month Wilco announced next year's Sky Blue Sky Festival, whose stacked lineup includes MJ Lenderman, Waxahatchee, and Cameron Winter among many others. Now the beloved frontman is announcing new solo music — not an album, nor a double album, but a triple album.

Twilight Override follows 2020's Love Is The King, and Tweedy is teasing it with four tracks out today: “One Tiny Flower,” “Out In The Dark,” “Stray Cats In Spain,” and “Enough.” Here's what he said about the project:

When you choose to do creative things, you align yourself with something that other people call God. And when you align yourself with creation, you inherently take a side against destruction. You’re on the side of creation. And that does a lot to quell the impulse to destroy. Creativity eats darkness. Sort of an endless buffet these days — a bottomless basket of rock bottom. Which is, I guess, why I’ve been making so much stuff lately. That sense of decline is hard to ignore, and it must be at least a part of the shroud I’m trying to unwrap. The twilight of an empire seems like a good enough jumping-off point when one is jumping into the abyss. Twilight sure is a pretty word, though. And the world is full of happy people in former empires, so maybe that’s not the only source of this dissonance. Whatever it is out there (or in there) squeezing this ennui into my day, it’s fucking overwhelming. It’s difficult to ignore. Twilight Override is my effort to overwhelm it right back. Here are the songs and sounds and voices and guitars and words that are an effort to let go of some of the heaviness and up the wattage on my own light. My effort to engulf this encroaching nighttime (nightmare) of the soul.

The record is self-produced and features James Elkington, Sima Cunningham, Macie Stewart, Liam Kazar, and Tweedy’s children Spencer and Sammy. He's also announcing a full-band North American and European tour. Check out the dates below along with the new tunes.

TRACKLIST:

Disc 1

01 "One Tiny Flower"

02 "Caught Up In The Past"

03 "Parking Lot"

04 "Forever Never Ends"

05 "Love Is For Love"

06 "Mirror"

07 "Secret Door"

08 "Betrayed"

09 "Sign Of Life"

10 "Throwaway Lines"

Disc 2

01 "KC Rain (No Wonder)"

02 "Out In The Dark"

03 "Better Song"

04 "New Orleans"

05 "Over My Head (Everything Goes)"

06 "Western Clear Skies"

07 "Blank Baby"

08 "No One’s Moving On"

09 "Feel Free"

Disc 3

01 "Lou Reed Was My Babysitter"

02 "Amar Bharati"

03 "Wedding Cake"

04 "Stray Cats In Spain"

05 "Ain’t It A Shame"

06 "Twilight Override"

07 "Too Real"

08 "This Is How It Ends"

09 "Saddest Eyes"

10 "Cry Baby Cry"

11 "Enough"

TOUR DATES:

07/24/25 - Deerfield, MA @ Treehouse Brewing

07/27/25 - Newport, RI @ Newport Music Festival

09/05/25 - Iowa City, IA @ Iowa City Songwriters Festival

09/06/25 - Urbana, IL @ Ellnora Guitar Festival- Krannert Center for the Performing Arts of Illinois

10/08/25 - Three Oaks, MI @ Acorn Theater *

10/10/25 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall #

10/11/25 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield !

10/13/25 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

10/14/25 - Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House #

10/16/25 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre !

10/17/25 - Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall *

10/18/25 - Boston, MA @ Royale #

10/20/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

10/22/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel !

10/24/25 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre #

10/25/25 - Richmond, VA @ Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden !

10/26/25 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

10/27/25 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

10/29/25 - Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns !

10/30/25 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall *

11/01/25 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed (Indoors) #

11/05/25 - Milwaukee WI @ Pabst Theater !

11/06/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

11/08/25 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall #

11/09/25 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom !

11/11/25 - Dallas, TX @ Longhorn *

11/12/25 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre #

11/14/25 - Houston, TX @ The Heights !

11/15/25 - New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wah *

11/16/25 - New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wah #

11/18/25 - Hattiesburg, MS @ Hattiesburg Saenger Theater

11/20/25 - Peoria, IL @ Temple/Live Scottish Rite Theatre *

11/21/25 - Madison, WI @ Shannon Hall

02/11/26 - Madrid, ES @ Teatro Eslava

02/12/26 - Barcelona, ES @ Paral·lel 62

02/14/26 - Paris, FR @ Alhambra

02/15/26 - Geneva, CH @ Antigel Festival

02/17/26 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

02/18/26 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

02/20/26 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

* with Sima Cunningham

# with Macie Stewart

! with Liam Kazar

Twilight Override is out 9/26 via dBpm. Pre-order it here.