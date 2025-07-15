Molly Nilsson Announces New Album Amateur: Hear “How Much Is The World?”

Molly Nilsson is still going strong. The Berlin synth-pop veteran released her album Un-American Activities last year, and she's already back today with news of another one. Amateur is coming in September, and Nilsson has shared a statement about the ideas that shaped this body of work:

The word "amateur" originates from the Latin word "amator," meaning "lover" or "admirer." This Latin term is derived from "amare," which means "to love." The French adopted "amateur" from Latin, and the English then borrowed it from French, initially retaining the sense of someone who loves or is devoted to something. Over time, the English usage of "amateur" also developed a meaning related to a lack of professional skill or experience.

How did a word derived from love become a slur? Is love really so defenseless? They say love conquers all, but in reality isn’t love quite ridiculous?

It has no intention, no motive, no agenda. How could it possibly prevail? It can’t be bought or sold, or so they say. Its mere existence can't be proven or even measured. What an impossible thing. Trying and failing, time and time again, no wonder cynicism always seems to win. I see "amateurism" as a delighted, even foolish, protest. Protest against everything. Of what’s expected of someone, or expected of someone to desire or strive for. To be elite, to be expert, to be professional, to be a master, to excel and succeed. Where’s the joy in that? I just want to have fun. I want to want. I want to love. And keep doing it, forever. I want to have fun, even when it’s tiring and sometimes even heaven is boring as hell. I want to be bad. I want to do my own thing. "I vant to be alone." I want to be someone so dedicated to their passion that it starts to seem like there’s something wrong with them. All the way. We can take it all the way, and never get it back.