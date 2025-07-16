Alex G – “Oranges”

Word on the street is this Alex G guy is good at music. The indie-pop singer-songwriter will release his major-label debut Headlights this Friday, and according to our own Abby Jones, it's an Alex G album through and through, without any evidence of interference from the suits at RCA. Early singles "Afterlife" and "June Guitar" have borne that out, and the final advance track, today's "Oranges," continues to find our man cooking. Here he sings about bathing in the river with his love in a way that sounds practically baptismal. Behold, the voice of a generation:

Headlights is out 7/18 via RCA.