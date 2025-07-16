Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Alex G – “Oranges”

5:09 PM EDT on July 16, 2025

Chris Maggio

Word on the street is this Alex G guy is good at music. The indie-pop singer-songwriter will release his major-label debut Headlights this Friday, and according to our own Abby Jones, it's an Alex G album through and through, without any evidence of interference from the suits at RCA. Early singles "Afterlife" and "June Guitar" have borne that out, and the final advance track, today's "Oranges," continues to find our man cooking. Here he sings about bathing in the river with his love in a way that sounds practically baptismal. Behold, the voice of a generation:

Headlights is out 7/18 via RCA.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

The Alchemist – “Lord Protect Me” (Feat. Roc Marciano)

January 26, 2026
New Music

Bory – “Living Proof”

January 26, 2026
New Music

Guv – “Blue Jade”

January 26, 2026
New Music

King Tuff Announces New Album MOO: Hear “Twisted On A Train”

January 26, 2026
New Music

Stream Emily Robb’s Soundtrack For The Space Between Attack And Decay

January 23, 2026
New Music

PawPaw Rod – “The Get Back”

January 23, 2026