Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Robin Kester – “The Daylight”

9:18 PM EDT on July 17, 2025

Robin Kester is back with another otherworldly Dark Sky Reserve track. To follow “Departure,” “Happy Sad (It’s A Party)” and “An Hour Per Day,” the Dutch musician is releasing another enrapturing gem called "The Daylight."

“This song, to me, symbolizes moments of uncertainty: an in-between feeling, where everything seems both possible and out of reach at the same time," Kester explains. "It doesn’t matter when, always aware of that sense of being trapped in a moment, while also dreaming of something brighter ahead, something that feels like it could be right.”

"The Daylight" captures that transcendent sensation with a majestic buildup as Kester's voice strikes from all angles. An outro of evocative strings adds to the alluring melodrama. Dive in below.

Dark Sky Reserve is out 9/12 via Memphis Industries.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Neba Solo & Benego Diakité Announce New Album A Djinn And A Hunter Went Walking: Hear “Seko”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Charli XCX Unveils The Moment At Sundance, Stars In New A. G. Cook Video

January 27, 2026
New Music

Footballhead – “Diversion”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Brown Horse Announce New Album Total Dive: Hear “Twisters”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Stuck Announce New Album Optimizer: Hear “Instakill”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Miss Grit Announces New Album Under My Umbrella: Hear “Stranger”

January 27, 2026