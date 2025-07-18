Jason Isbell – “Should I Go Missing”

In March Jason Isbell released his first solo acoustic LP Foxes In The Snow, which earned our Album Of The Week honor. Today the singer-songwriter is back to celebrate 10 years of his fifth studio album Something More Than Free with a reissue that includes a previously unreleased B-side called “Should I Go Missing.”

The reissue is out now via his own Southeastern Records. The entire album has been re-mixed by Sylvia Massy (Prince, Johnny Cash). Something More Than Free also happened to be our Album Of The Week back in 2015, so congratulations to Isbell for staying consistent throughout the years. Hear “Should I Go Missing” below along with the full reissue.

Something More Than Free (10 Year Anniversary Edition) is out now on Southeastern/Thirty Tigers.