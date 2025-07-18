Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Jason Isbell – “Should I Go Missing”

8:35 AM EDT on July 18, 2025

In March Jason Isbell released his first solo acoustic LP Foxes In The Snow, which earned our Album Of The Week honor. Today the singer-songwriter is back to celebrate 10 years of his fifth studio album Something More Than Free with a reissue that includes a previously unreleased B-side called “Should I Go Missing.”

The reissue is out now via his own Southeastern Records. The entire album has been re-mixed by Sylvia Massy (Prince, Johnny Cash). Something More Than Free also happened to be our Album Of The Week back in 2015, so congratulations to Isbell for staying consistent throughout the years. Hear “Should I Go Missing” below along with the full reissue.

Something More Than Free (10 Year Anniversary Edition) is out now on Southeastern/Thirty Tigers.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Fakemink – “fml .”

January 28, 2026
New Music

Dehd’s Jason Balla Announces Debut Solo Album As Accessory: Hear “Calcium”

January 28, 2026
New Music

Kneecap Announce New Album FENIAN: Hear “Liars Tale”

January 28, 2026
New Music

Final Gasp – “Burials Of Birth”

January 28, 2026
New Music

The Saddest Landscape Announce New Album Alone With Heaven Feat. Julien Baker, Jeremy Bolm, & Evan Weiss

January 28, 2026
New Music

Bruce Springsteen Shares New Protest Song “Streets Of Minneapolis”

January 28, 2026