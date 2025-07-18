Tommy Richman – “Miami”

Tommy Richman really likes to whine. As a result, he's had some viral hits including "Million Dollar Baby" and "Actin Up." Today, he's returned with another single called "Miami."

"Miami" is funky and a bit corny. It's like if Nelly wanted to become a synth-pop artist. "Know the feelings don't last forever," he cries over a blown-out keyboard melody. "I gotta let things go," he admits, before a fleet of wind chimes carry him off to a short-lived chorus. He sounds really bummed out about this lover -- unsure if he wants to kick bad habits. "I'll tell you who you are, you're a sex addict," goes another line. But by the end he's begging: "Please don't walk away." In addition to the squirming synth lines and compelling outro, there's a lot to unpack here.

“‘MIAMI’ is a song to bring in the summer, a fun uptempo pop record expressing the griefs of feeling numb in every romantic scenario,“ Richman said of the track.

Listen to "Miami" below.