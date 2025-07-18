Yawn Mower – “New Years At The Airport”

You like The Big Lebowski, right? Of course you do. Everyone likes The Big Lebowski. I would rewatch that movie right now if I didn't have to work. Instead, I will make do with the Asbury Park band Yawn Mower's video for their very fun new fuzz-pop jam "New Year's At The Airport," which, as you can probably tell from the press pic above, in an extended Big Lebowski homage.

Yawn Mower's sophomore album I Just Can’t Wait To Die comes out next month, and we've already posted the singles "Rascal" and "Geothermal Springs." Their new song "New Year's At The Airport" is an endearing and slightly sardonic hook-attack. If you fuck with DIY '90s-style melodic-rocker types like Liquid Mike, then you will fuck with this.

Yawn Mower member Biff Swenson -- great name -- directed the video at Shore Lanes in Neptune, New Jersey, and frontman Mike Chick says they had the video idea when they all went bowling together there: "We took a quick band picture holding our bowling balls in front of the lanes. That started us thinking we should come take some good pictures at the bowling alley, which turned into let’s film a video at the bowling alley, which finally led to let’s film an homage to The Big Lebowski at the bowling alley."

This should happen more often. I'm not talking about Big Lebowski homages. I'm just saying bands should go bowling together. It should not be a business arrangement, or a matter of "fuck, we need a drummer, there aren't enough drummers in town." You should be friends! It makes the whole thing better! Watch the video below.

I Just Can’t Wait To Die is out 8/15 on Mint 4000.