Ritual Mass Announce Debut Album Cascading Misery: Hear “Immeasurable Hell”

Pittsburgh’s Ritual Mass is coming out with their debut album Cascading Misery, the follow-up to 2019's Abhorred In The Eyes Of God, on September 5. They've shared the news, along with a new single "Immeasurable Hell." It sounds exactly how you might expect based on the title. The vocals are monstrous, the drums menacing, and the closing guitar riff sounds like we're sliding right down to the underworld. At one point, screams sound like projectile vomiting demons.

Cascading Misery is said to evoke "the bludgeoning infliction of pain and the slow peel of skin by flame, rife with both sonic chaos and extinguished hope." It is "music for the dissolution of hope, the terror of being, and the long march toward death." Perfect for these times.

Listen to "Immeasurable Hell" below.

<a href="https://listen.20buckspin.com/album/cascading-misery" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Cascading Misery by Ritual Mass</a>

TRACK LIST:

01 "Obsidian Mirror"

02 "Immeasurable Hell"

03 "Looming Shapeless"

04 "Cascading Misery"

05 "Frozen Marrow"

06 "Disquiet"

Cascading Misery is out 09/05 via 20 Buck Spin. Pre-order it here.