Mariah Carey Announces New Album Here For It All: Hear “Sugar Sweet” (Feat. Shenseea & Kehlani)

Recently Mariah Carey has been teasing new music on social media, dropping hints at "MC16" as well as previews of a song called "Sugar Sweet." Now the news is official: Earlier this week the pop icon confirmed that her 16th studio album Here For It All arrives in September, and a new single "Sugar Sweet" is out today.

"Sugar Sweet," which Carey produced with HARV, features Shenseea and Kehlani. It follows last month's "Type Dangerous," which contained a prominent sample from Eric B. & Rakim’s classic 1986 debut single “Eric B. Is President.” Here For It All is the singer's first new LP since 2018's Cautious.

In one of her "Sugar Sweet" teasers, which has since been deleted, she had the trending Jet2 Holiday audio in the back, perhaps hoping it would boost views. Happens to the best of us. Hear "Sugar Sweet" below.

I’m giggling why’d mariah post her album announcement with the jet2 audio in the back… pic.twitter.com/AXHXEvn00f — liam (@_sweetriah) July 21, 2025

Here For It All is out 9/26 via Gamma.