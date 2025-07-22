Skip to Content
Cate Le Bon – “Is It Worth It (Happy Birthday)”

10:27 AM EDT on July 22, 2025

H. Hawkline

Cate Le Bon, who has given us many wondrous albums over the years like 2022's Pompeii and 2019's Reward, is releasing her latest project Michelangelo Dying in September. She already released the single "Heaven Is No Feeling," and today, she's shared another called "Is It Worth It (Happy Birthday)?"

"Is It Worth It (Happy Birthday)?" is a six-minute labyrinthine sprawl of fluorescent synths, dazed guitar strums, and a saxophone that's slowly falling down a k-hole. It features Euan Hinshelwood on saxophone, Paul Jones on piano, Dylan Hadley on drums, and Valentina Magaletti on percussion. Le Bon's vocals are all the way at the front, unfolding obscured, yet still devastating lines like "I thought about your mother/ I hope she knew/ I loved her" and "I get up each night/ To hear him sleep/ Just to see his breath." They feel both intimate and isolating, loving and lonely.

The song also comes with a video by H. Hawkline, which features hanging out with dogs, buying wigs, and cooking some steak. Watch it below.

Michelangelo Dying is out 9/26 on Mexican Summer.

