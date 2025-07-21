Jamie xx – “Dream Night”

Skip to Content
1:38 PM EDT on July 21, 2025

It's been less than a year since Jamie xx released In Waves, the long-awaited follow-up to his 2015 solo debut album In Colour. That means we're in the long tail of the album rollout when extra songs from the era begin to appear. In the case of Jamie's new single "Dream Night," it's not a leftover from the album sessions but rather a track that came together while touring in support of the project.

Here's Jamie xx himself to verify that origin story:

“Dream Night" is a tune I made while touring In Waves this year. I am so lucky to have many wild and beautiful nights playing around the world to wonderful people and this song came about quite naturally, out of all the amazing nights of music and dancing that I get to experience on and off stage. I’m so grateful for it all and I wanted to share that and hopefully create some more dreamy moments with this song. Thank you!

Listen below, where you can also find Jamie's extensive August itinerary.

TOUR DATES:
08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Under The K Bridge
08/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Under The K Bridge
08/03 – Montreal, QC @ Oshega Music Festival
08/06 – Denver, CO @ Greek Theater at Civic Center Park
08/07 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre
08/08 – Portland, OR @ PDX Live Pioneer Courthouse Square
08/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/14 – Charleville-Mézières, France @ Cabaret Vert Festival
08/15 – Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop
08/16 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands @ Lowlands Festival
08/22 - Orange, France @ Theatre Antique D’orange
08/23 – Paris, France @ Rock en Seine
08/29 – Chicago, IL @ Arc Music Festival

