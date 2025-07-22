Skip to Content
FKA twigs And Shia LaBeouf Settle Sexual Battery Lawsuit

1:59 PM EDT on July 22, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: FKA Twigs attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

|Dia Dipasupil / Getty

FKA Twigs has dropped her suit against ex Shia LaBeouf. In December 2020, Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, seeking $10 million in damages, for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. But now, the trial, which was rescheduled for this September, is no longer taking place. Yesterday, according to TMZ, Twigs and LaBeouf settled their case outside of court.

In a statement to TMZ, LaBeouf's lawyer Shawn Holley and Twigs' attorney Bryan Freedman said: "Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court. While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future."

TMZ also shared they'd received legal documents in which Twigs asked the court to dismiss all claims against LaBeouf with prejudice, meaning she can't refile the case in the future.

