Ada Lea – “midnight magic”

Are you looking for a creative, attention-grabbing music video? You've come to the right place. Ada Lea is back with her third when i paint my masterpiece single, "midnight magic," and it's got a great visual accompaniment.

The Montreal-based singer-songwriter teamed up with Clarice Hana for a video that depicts “a giant creature woman births a candlestick holder, a cloud-sized egg, a piano, an enormous tube of paint and finally, she gives birth to me,” Levy explains. “The OBGYN has 4 eyes and uses 3-foot scissors to cut the cord."

Now, this all takes place in the woods. Imagine being on a run and stumbling upon this. Anyway, here's what Lea has to say about the song, which is, as usual, very pretty:

I felt like I was taking a leap of faith with this surreal approach — and it felt good to trust that the song knew best. In an artist talk, Margaux Williamson said her new body of work took her 8 years to complete, and said "I am constantly needing to remind myself that the hand knows better than the brain." I nodded Yes. When it came time to record the vocals, a lot had happened since the initial recording session, the most significant being a second trimester pregnancy loss. It was grueling. As soon as I physically could, I started singing and resumed working on the album again. As I sang the first lines of this song, which go "angel, promise me this," I immediately burst into tears because I knew that the song was for my baby.

Check out the "midnight magic" video below.

when i paint my masterpiece is out 8/8 via Saddle Creek.