Buckingham Nicks Reissue Confirmed For September

Last week, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham finished each other's “Frozen Love” lyrics via social media. Stevie Nicks tweeted a handwritten graphic with the line “And if you go forward…” Half an hour later, Buckingham tweeted his own graphic with the line “I’ll meet you there.” Following a billboard that popped up in LA this week, today we get the widely speculated resolution. The first ever reissue (and streaming availability) of Buckingham Nicks is coming September 19 via Rhino.

Originally released in September 1973, Buckingham Nicks wasn't initially commercially successful, but became a part of the musicians' complicated lore and led to some of the greatest music made in the 1970s. It was produced by Keith Olsen and recorded at Sound City Studios. In late 1974, Mick Fleetwood, while searching for a new recording spot, would hear “Frozen Love” blasted over Studio A's speakers. Fleetwood Mac was looking for a new guitarist at the time and invited Buckingham into the fold. He agreed, but only if Nicks came too. It was only the beginning.

“[We] knew what we had as a duo, two songwriters that sang really well together. And it was a very natural thing, from the beginning,” Nicks reflects in the reissue's liner notes. When the duo made the album they were young and naive to the fame ahead of them, Buckingham adds, “but it stands up in a way you hope it would, by these two kids who were pretty young to be doing that work.”

The reissue was cut by Kevin Gray from the original masters and pressed on 180-gram vinyl at Optimal. Available exclusively at Rhino.com and internationally at select Warner Music Group stores, the album is limited to 5,000 individually numbered copies. There's also a special version (limited to 2,000 copies) includes two replica 7-inch singles featuring the original single mixes of “Crying In The Night” b/w “Stephanie” and “Don’t Let Me Down Again” b/w “Races Are Run.”

A preview of the reissue is available below with album over "Crying In The Night."

TRACKLIST:

Side One

01 “Crying In The Night”

02 “Stephanie”

03 “Without A Leg To Stand On”

04 “Crystal”

05 “Long Distance Winner”

Side Two

06 “Don’t Let Me Down Again”

07 “Django”

08 “Races Are Run”

09 “Lola (My Love)”

10 “Frozen Love”

Buckingham Nicks is out 9/19 via Rhino.