TOPS – “Annihilation”

9:31 PM EDT on July 23, 2025

Aabid Youssef

TOPS' songs usually have a groove to them, but this new one "Annihilation" is groovy as hell. It's the latest preview of their new album Bury The Key, following "ICU2," “Chlorine,” and “Falling On My Sword,” and it's only magnifying the anticipation.

“It’s easy to fear the future but in the end nothing is ever finished and you just gotta follow your heart," the Montreal-based crew explains of the tune. "It’s like a mix of complacency and surrendering. As we were working on it a lot of cultural ‘greats’ were passing away. People like Sinead O’Connor and Ryuichi Sakamoto have been incredibly influential on our music and it’s sad to think that they’re on their way to being forgotten. We added a part that’s meant to be a wink to 'Behind The Mask' by YMO."

Check it out below.

Bury The Key is out 8/22 on Ghostly International.

