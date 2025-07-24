Skip to Content
Patrick Shiroishi Announces New Album Forgetting Is Violent: Hear “There is no moment in my life in which this is not happening”

10:44 AM EDT on July 24, 2025

The multi-instrumentalist and composer Patrick Shiroishi has made so much beautiful music: under his own name, with groups like Fuubutsushi, and as a sideman for countless artists from the Armed to Claire Rousay. He's got a new solo album coming in September called Forgetting Is Violent. It's a meditation on the history of racism and colonialism: "Stemming back to my ancestors, and the stolen land that we live on—there’s just so much of this racism that is so alive and well, and so apparent, and continues to be apparent in our country and around the world," Shiroishi says in a press release. "Something that cannot be forgotten."

Forgetting Is Violent features contributions from several heavy hitters from the world of heavy music: Aaron Turner (SUMAC, ISIS), Gemma Thompson (Savages), Faith Coloccia (Mamiffer), and Mat Ball (BIG|BRAVE). And on lead single "There is no moment in my life in which this is not happening," Berlin-based Chinese singer otay::onii of Elizabeth Colour Wheel delivers a poignant lead vocal. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "To protect our family names"
02 "Mountains that take wing"
03 "...what does anyone want but to feel a little more free?"
04 "There is no moment in my life in which this is not happening"
05 "One last walk with the wind of my past"
06 "Prayer for a trembling body"
07 "To become another being there has to be some kind of death"
08 "Trying to get to heaven before they close the door"

Forgetting Is Violent is out 9/19 on American Dreams. Pre-order it here.

Jordan Reyes

