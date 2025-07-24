Sprints – “Rage” & “Beg”

Dublin firebrands Sprints signed to Sub Pop for All That Is Over, the follow-up to last year's splendid debut album Letter To Self. They've got a pair of rip-roaring new songs from the album to share today, "Rage" and "Beg." Both come with significant statements of intent. Here's what they have to say about "Rage":

I think in the world today, it’s a lot easier to be angry than it is to help facilitate change.People are fatigued, disillusioned - it’s understandable, but we shouldn’t be pointing the finger at those already marginalised and making them shoulder the blame. The world is full of false prophets and false promises; it's time we call them out. Don’t let the rage bait fuel the fire and burn us all in the process. Sonically, I was pretty consumed by Dandy Warhols and Viagra Boys during the writing of this album so I feel like that’s seeped its way into the subconscious of the song. The rumbling, desert, garage influence that almost feels like a tumbleweed of chaos blowing across the track in the guitars.

Chubb has words on "Beg" too:

"Beg" is a track that represents a lot of the key motifs, themes and topics we explore across the album. Sonically, it's a sum of all of the parts, new and old, that make up the sound of All That Is Over. Inspired originally by a line in a Vladimir Holan poem, "Beg" is written in part as a joke, a call and response to the question, "Is Karla Jesus?" that was written atop a moodboard when we were brainstorming ideas for a music video. It's tongue in cheek, it's satirical, and it pokes fun at the idea that often it's those in positions of power that preach their moral codes and judgments, while committing the most heinous crimes themselves. Meanwhile, the communities often under attack are just aiming to exist and to live. It's an exploration of the self, sexuality, lust, ambition, but also my own shortcomings and the constant battle to be better.

Hear both tracks below.

All That Is Over is out 9/26 via Sub Pop.