Tame Impala – “End Of Summer”

12:00 AM EDT on July 25, 2025

Julian Klincewicz

It's Tame time. "End Of Summer," the first Tame Impala single for new label home Columbia Records, is out now. The seven-minute track, previewed by Kevin Parker last month in a Barcelona DJ set, is a headfirst dive into dance music. Yet the music is a subtly percolating slow-build — the kind of song that sneaks up on you, not bashes you over the head. Even when things really get going near the end, it's a different kind of rush than we're used to hearing from Tame Impala. "Let It Happen" feels decidedly less clubby by comparison.

Press materials for "End Of Summer" cite inspirations including the acid house summer of 1989, free parties of the mid-1990s, and "bush doofs in outback paddocks," framing this version of Tame Impala as a "future primitive rave act." The video, directed by Julian Klincewicz, is your introduction to what Parker's been up to. Watch below.

Tame Impala's last album was 2020's The Slow Rush. Their 2015 game-changer Currents just turned 10, and Parker reflected on that anniversary in an Instagram post, just days after a photo dump that seemed to tease a new album on the horizon.

