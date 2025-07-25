Jorja Smith – “With You”

Skip to Content
In May, Jorja Smith released the single "The Way I Love You." It was a breakbeat-heavy, hi-octane immediate hit. Today, she's back with another single "With You," which, while a little bit more laidback, continues a streak of blood-pumping dance floor jams.

Smith proclaims it "a love for the summer." And it sure is. "I don't want to be without you/ No, I could never be without you," she sings over a jittery garage beat and sensual guitar riffs. It's the perfect soundtrack for humid July nights, when golden hour hits and endless romantic possibilities lie in the evening ahead.

The song comes with a video directed by Ivor Lawson-Adamah, which you can watch below.

