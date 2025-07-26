DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ – “Sunset Years”

Last month DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ released "Throwdown" and revealed that she's gearing up for a new album. The London-based electronic producer's latest record was December's Sorcery, but since then she's released a string of great tunes. Today, she's back with one called "Sunset Years."

"Sunset Years" is a jubilant yet mellow anthem accompanied by a music video that she assures us is not AI just 3D rendering. She says "Sunset Years is "taken from the forthcoming album, to be released later this year!" Along with "Throwdown," "Sunset Years" follows “Will My Love,” “Keep Wondering Why,” and “Search For The Feeling (On And On).” Listen below.