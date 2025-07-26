Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ – “Sunset Years”

3:11 PM EDT on July 26, 2025

Last month DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ released "Throwdown" and revealed that she's gearing up for a new album. The London-based electronic producer's latest record was December's Sorcery, but since then she's released a string of great tunes. Today, she's back with one called "Sunset Years."

"Sunset Years" is a jubilant yet mellow anthem accompanied by a music video that she assures us is not AI just 3D rendering. She says "Sunset Years is "taken from the forthcoming album, to be released later this year!" Along with "Throwdown," "Sunset Years" follows “Will My Love,” “Keep Wondering Why,” and “Search For The Feeling (On And On).” Listen below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

The Leaving – “Pray”

February 6, 2026
New Music

J. Cole Releases Sprawling, Stressed-Out New Double Album The Fall-Off

February 6, 2026
New Music

Morrissey Removes “Terrorism” Lyric From New Song “Notre-dame”

February 6, 2026
New Music

Bill Orcutt Announces New Album Music In Continuous Motion: Hear Two Tracks

February 6, 2026
New Music

Girl Scout – “Keeper”

February 6, 2026
New Music

Thurston Moore Shares Guitar Explorations Of Cloud Formations Recordings For New Music Dublin Festival

February 6, 2026