Shaki Tavi – “Lip”

You can imagine the amps shaking a whole house as the guitars, which are fuzzed into oblivion, come crashing in Shaki Tavi's new Minor Slip single "Lip." The track follows the band's previous previews "Breaker" and "Foam," but this latest offering takes things to the next level.

Unlike most shoegaze songs, the lyrics interestingly capture a sense of intensity along with the music: "Well I've been goin’ through some bad times baby/ It's enough to drive a sane man crazy," Leon Manson drawls, his words cutting through the wall of noise. The Sean Stout-directed video catches the musician in fervent, convulsive movement; watch below.

Minor Slip is out 8/15 via Felte.