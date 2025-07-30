IDLES Announce Music For Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing: Hear “Rabbit Run”

Last year was big for IDLES with the release of their Grammy-nominated album TANGK. Since then the Bristol post-punks collaborated with Danny Brown for a “POP POP POP” remix and frontman Joe Talbot joined Chvrches' Lauren Mayberry for an alternate version of her song “Sorry, Etc, Etc.” Now the band is back to announce music for Darren Aronofsky’s highly anticipated action crime thriller Caught Stealing.

The star-studded film stars Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Bad Bunny, Regina King, Matt Smith, and more. IDLES contributed four original songs to the soundtrack and recorded the score composed by Rob Simonsen. About it, Talbot said:

This has been a huge opportunity for us that seemingly came about after a chance meeting backstage at Fallon when we both happened to be guests on the same day. But in hindsight, I realize that Darren is one of my favorite directors and his films have in some ways made me who I am as an artist. This lucid dream has been a lifetime in the making and one that I will live over and over with a huge sense of humility and joy.

Aronofsky added, “I built Caught Stealing to be a roller coaster of fun and wanted to supercharge the film by main lining a punk sensibility. I don’t think a band has really been tasked with performing a score for a movie. Who better to collaborate with than IDLES? It has been a dream watching them bend their notes to blast a hole in our movie screen.”

Simonsen shared:

I was really excited by the idea that Darren had for our third project together, which was to write a score for IDLES, using them as our orchestra. They had created original songs for the film, and building a palette that started from their sound — the incredible textures they create through inventive use of feedback, distortion, and pedals — was a really satisfying challenge. Our work with the band was genuinely inspiring. They’re not only extraordinarily talented musicians, but individuals with clear eyes, big hearts, and bold souls.

Hear the lead single, "Rabbit Run," below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "6th And A"

02 "Doom"

03 "Kim’s Video"

04 "Tompkins Square Park"

05 "5th Floor Walk Up"

06 "Walk/Don’t Walk"

07 "Loisaida"

08 "Cheerleader"

09 "Coper"

10 "Flushing, Queens"

11 "Police & Thieves"

12 "Bay 15"

13 "Blessings And Successes"

14 "Alphabet City"

15 "Under The EL"

16 "Rabbit Run"

TOUR DATES:

08/01 - Bristol, UK @ Queens Square

08/02 - Bristol, UK @ Queens Square

08/15 - Winterthur, CH @ Steinberggasse

08/16 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/17 - Charleville-Mézières @ Cabaret Vert

09/07 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park w/ My Chemical Romance

09/08 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre w/ Deftones

09/10 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena w/ Deftones

09/11 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Arena w/ Deftones

09/13 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center w/ Deftones

09/15 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena w/ Deftones

09/17 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center w/ Deftones

09/19 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

09/21 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

Caught Stealing and its soundtrack are out 8/29.