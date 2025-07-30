Ganser – “stripe”

Ganser are back with another Animal Hospital preview, one that technically began all the way back in 2001. "stripe" follows "Black Sand" and "Discount Diamonds," and it's a hypnotic, existential little number.

Here's what Brian Cundiff said about "stripe":

This one dates back to October 2001, one of my earliest experiences recording with a computer after years of suffering through noisy cassette recorders and 4-track machines. It’s a testament to the durability of digital recording that much of the instrumentation that made it onto the album is from the original demo session. The lyrics and melody, added this year, describe everyone living in their own narrative — where what can be perceived as wrong or right can vary from individual to individual, and how in reality the truth is sometimes more of an evolving idea than a fixed concept, for better or worse. A compass points true until you follow it far enough to get lost.

Watch the self-directed music video below.

Animal Hospital is out 8/29 on felte.