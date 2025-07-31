Skip to Content
Sir Chloe – "Passenger"

July 31, 2025

Alex Farina

Sir Chloe is one of those names I keep seeing that I've never really investigated until now. It's the project of one Dana Foote, who started making music at Bennington College, posting music online and then blowing up. She's got millions of monthly Spotify listeners, and she's played tons of festivals and opened arena tours for Phoenix and Halsey. It turns out that the singles that she has released from her forthcoming LP Swallow The Knife are basically '90s indie, filtered through a studied present-day bedroom-pop perspective. I'm not mad at it.

Swallow The Knife comes out in a few weeks. Dana Foote wrote all the songs by herself on acoustic guitar, and she recorded it in London with producer Steph Marziano. She has already shared the early singles "Forgiving" and "The Hole," and now she's got a new one called "Passenger." It's not an Iggy Pop cover. Instead, it's a clanging, melodic meditation on an abusive relationship. Check it out below.

Swallow The Knife is out 8/22 on ONErpm.

