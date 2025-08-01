Ghostface Killah Shares Supreme Clientele 2 Lead Single “Rap Kingpin”

Back in April, Nas' record label Mass Appeal announced the impending release of seven new albums from seven iconic rap acts. The Legend Has It... initiative has thus far led to a Slick Rick comeback album and the first new Raekwon album in eight years. And three weeks from now, it will give us Supreme Clientele 2.

That album now has a release date. On Aug. 22, Ghostface Killah will release the sequel to his 2000 album Supreme Clientele, a contender for the greatest rap album of all time. That's its Looney Tunes-ass cover art above. The guest list includes Nas, Raekwon, Method Man, GZA, Redman, Conway The Machine, Styles P, M.O.P., and Dave Chappelle.

Today we get to hear its lead single, a hard and grimy throwback called "Rap Kingpin" that's directly in Ghostface's wheelhouse. In fact, it's so much in his wheelhouse that it incorporates elements of "Mighty Healthy" from the first Supreme Clientele in addition to Eric B. & Rakim's "My Melody." This song is not going to change your world, but if you're a fan of this man, it's going to make you happy. Listen below.

Supreme Clientele 2 is out 8/22 on Mass Appeal.