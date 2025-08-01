Magdalena Bay Debut New Song “Second Sleep” At Lollapalooza Aftershow

Lollapalooza is taking place this weekend in Chicago's Grant Park. There's also a series of after shows that happen in tandem with the fest. Last night, synth-pop innovators Magdalena Bay played one at Vic Theatre. They played hits from their latest album Imaginal Disk, as well as their 2021 debut Mercurial World. They also debuted a new song called "Second Sleep."

According to setlist.fm, this was the live debut of "Second Sleep." It's a slow-burning synth ballad that swells with swift cinematic embellishments. Mica Tenenbaum sings about the tenuous hardships resulting from relationships. "I have the sense not to make a mess/ I fall in love just to hurt myself," she sings at the beginning. "Understanding that love is so demanding," her voice flutters later on. Then the song spirals into a spicy funk jam.

Check out the recorded video of Magdalena Bay performing "Second Sleep" below.