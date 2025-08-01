Hether – “Falling For The Feeling”

Some songs woo you into escape. Such is the case with the latest single from Hether -- producer and multi-instrumentalist Paul Castelluzzo. A relaxed beat and hazy vocals usher us into something that feels like a mildly hallucinogenic daydream. "We can evacuate and escape from a world so gone," he sings. "Let's fly up to Jupiter/ See what we left back home/ Nothing but fear and repetition," he continues over slippery guitar riffs (or maybe even pedal steel?). It's a cozy getaway.

When I first heard "Falling For The Feeling," my first thought was "boy Clairo." Turns out, the '60s jazzhead has collaborated with Clairo, as well as Dominic Fike, Remi Wolf, the Marías, Anderson .Paak, Kali Uchis, Kenny Beats, Mac Miller, Rick Ross, Vince Staples, and even Paul McCartney. I'm sure we'll be hearing more from him soon.

Watch the video for "Falling For The Feeling" below.