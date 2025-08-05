AFI Announce New Album Silver Bleeds The Black Sun…: Hear “Behind The Clock”

AFI are on Run For Cover records now! That's fucking crazy. Run For Cover, founded in 2004, has a pretty diverse roster, but it has earned a rep as perhaps the finest post-hardcore label in the game, thanks in part to classics from bands like Tigers Jaw, Title Fight, Basement, Citizen, and Turnover. Now, they have signed arguably the biggest post-hardcore band in history -- a group that was conquering arenas back when Run For Cover first started.

AFI have had a crazy run. I saw them in a Baltimore DIY venue on the day before my 17th birthday, and they were pretty much a West Coast skate-punk band back then. They evolved into theatrical goth stardom and left their imprint on entire generations. AFI released Bodies, their most recent LP, in 2021. In 2023, they celebrated the 20th anniversary of their monumental Sing The Sorrow by headlining the Forum in Inglewood. Last year, Dreamcar, the supergroup of AFI frontman Davey Havok and the non-Gwen Stefani members of No Doubt, released their Dream EP. Now, AFI are ready to announce a new LP called Silver Bleeds The Black Sun..., and it's coming out on Run For Cover. That's extremely cool for everyone involved.

AFI went into Silver Bleeds The Black Sun... with the intention of making a sustained mood-piece, but lead single "Behind The Clock" stomps some serious ass on its own terms. It's a majestic churn with some heavy Bauhaus vibes, and it's equal parts muscular and evocative. In the song's Gilbert Trejo-directed black-and-white video, Davey Havok rocks a brand-new bushy mustache, and he looks cool as hell. Below, check out the "Behind The Clock" video, the Silver Bleeds The Black Sun... video, and the dates for AFI's upcoming tour with TR/ST.

TRACKLIST:

01 "The Bird Of Prey"

02 "Behind The Clock"

03 "Holy Visions"

04 "Blasphemy & Excess"

05 "Spear Of Truth"

06 "Ash Speck In A Green Eye"

07 "VOIDWARD, I BEND BACK"

08 "Marguerite"

09 "A World Unmade"

10 "Noneunderground"

TOUR DATES:

9/14 - Washington, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival

9/30 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

10/02 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

10/03 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

10/04 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone *

10/06 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks *

10/07 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland *

10/09 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

10/10 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues *

10/12 - Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre *

10/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

10/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

10/17 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

10/18 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

10/20 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

10/21 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach *

10/23 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live *

10/24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium *

10/25 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor *

10/28 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

10/29 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater *

10/31 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *

11/01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex

11/04 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

11/05 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA *

11/16 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

* with TR/ST

Silver Bleeds The Black Sun... is out 10/3 on Run For Cover.